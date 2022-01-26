Bobbi-Anne McLeod murder: Man appears in court
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod, whose body was found near Plymouth in November.
Cody Ackland, 24, from Southway in Plymouth, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.
Bobbi-Anne, 18, was reported missing in November after she failed to meet friends on a Saturday evening.
Her body was found three days later in a wooded area near Bovisand beach, seven miles from her home.
Mr Ackand has been remanded in custody. A provisional trial date has been set for 3 May, but the court was told there could be a hearing ahead of that date.
