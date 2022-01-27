Great Torrington rubble blocks main road in landslide
A large fall of rubble has blocked a main road in north Devon.
The landslide blocked the A386 heading out of Torrington, according to reports.
North Devon News tweeted to drivers: "Please be aware if you are heading out of Torrington there has been a landslide down the hill from the BP garage heading towards the bridge."
A number of landslides have been reported along the same stretch of road in recent years.
