Aspiring zookeepers hired under Kickstart scheme
- Published
More than a dozen young people have started work as zookeepers under a government programme.
Paignton and Newquay Zoos have taken on the assistants, giving them a full introduction to animal management.
The Kickstart Scheme launched in autumn 2020 to provide the funding to create new job placements for people aged between 16 and 24.
The young people will be in the placement for six months, working 25 hours a week.
The scheme was open to those who were in receipt of Universal Credit and at risk of long-term unemployment.
'Life-changing experience'
Hannah Barker, people services manager at Newquay Zoo, said: "The scheme is a great opportunity to give individuals the chance to gain experience and skills with our keepers and gardeners.
"This is an industry that can be difficult to get into and where any work experience is invaluable."
Those on the scheme work across a range of teams, including care of mammals, birds, botanics or lower vertebrates and invertebrates.
Depending on their chosen area, the young people are learning everything from food preparation and cleaning, to animal observations and record keeping.
Nine assistants are working at Paignton Zoo, with another four at Newquay Zoo.
Lucinda Waite, a botanics apprentice, said the scheme had been a "life-changing experience".
"Prior to starting this position I found social situations difficult, struggled with anxiety, lacked confidence and even getting out of bed was a challenge.
"Now I wake up every morning excited to start the day."
Paignton Zoo said it had been so successful it was looking to take on a further seven from the scheme this year.
The funding from the government covers 100% of the National Minimum Wage for 25 hours a week for a total of six months, along with training and support to get a job in the future.
