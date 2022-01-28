Proposed tax increase to pay for Devon and Cornwall Police
Tax increases to help pay for policing are to be considered for approval on Friday.
The draft budget, proposed by Alison Hernandez, Devon and Cornwall police and crime commissioner, would increase the number of police officers.
It would raise the policing precept by £10 a year to £246.56 for a band D property for the next financial year.
The Police and Crime Panel for Devon and Cornwall will meet to decide on the plans.
The total revenue for the force will be £379m with 59% from central government and 41% from council tax contributions, Ms Hernandez' office said.
If proposals are approved the force is on track to have added 686 officers since 2016/17, taking the total number to 3,610.
The commissioner says that would be the highest number since the peak in 2015 when the force had 3,500 officers.
Ms Hernandez said her proposals were based on a survey of 5,316 people which reflected a willingness to "pay more to get more".
The move to increase tax comes amid a sharp rise in the cost of living.
She said: "Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are challenging areas to police, with rural, coastal, island and city communities and with crime challenges like violence and drugs.
"I therefore made officer recruitment a priority and am pleased that with our community's support we have been able to work towards a position where there will be more officers in Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly than ever before.
She said the key strategic priorities were "reducing drug dealing, serious violence, road deaths and antisocial behaviour".
The panel will also consider the commissioner's plans for investment of almost £8m in victim services and serious violence prevention for the next financial year.
