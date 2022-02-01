Exeter doctors finish charity Atlantic row in 51 days
Two frontline doctors, who are also married, have rowed across the Atlantic.
Charlie Fleury and Adam Baker, who work at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, spent 51 days at sea.
They took on the 3,000m (4,828km) challenge in the hope of raising £100,000 for charity.
The couple, both 31, left the Canary Islands on 12 December and arrived in Antigua on Tuesday afternoon aboard their boat called Percy.
The A&E doctors have been raising money for the Devon Air Ambulance, the Royal Devon and Exeter hospital charity, the RNLI and Mind.
Under the team name, Emergensea Duo, the couple's previous longest row was five days.
Their trip was delayed by a year because of their commitments during the pandemic.
Before setting off, Mr Baker said he believed the fact they are married would be "an advantage".
He said he was "looking forward to pushing through our perceived mental barriers and taking on the extremes of the ocean".
