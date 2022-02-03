Exeter MP Ben Bradshaw to step down at next election
- Published
Labour MP Ben Bradshaw has announced he is stepping down at the next General Election - due to take place in 2024.
Mr Bradshaw, 61, tweeted that after 25 years as MP for Exeter it was time to "hand on the baton".
He told BBC Radio Devon: "If I stood again I could be pushing 70 by the end of the next parliament and I never really wanted to go on that long."
The former journalist held the Exeter seat at the 2019 General Election with a majority of more than 10,000.
Mr Bradshaw, who served in the last Labour government as , said: "There's never a ideal time to go but I thought now was the right time.
"I'm still quite emotional about it to be honest."
Ben Bradshaw
- MP for Exeter since 1997
- Previously worked as a reporter on the local newspaper, the Express and Echo
- He later moved to BBC Radio Devon in Exeter before working on BBC Radio 4's World At One, PM and World This Weekend programmes
- He speaks German and Italian
- Likes "walking and wild swimming in Devon and catching up with friends, family and his husband, Neal"
- They have been together since 1995 and celebrated their marriage in 2006
Mr Bradshaw said it was a "privilege" to have represented the "wonderful" city of Exeter and he would "cherish the memories forever".
He expected a new Labour candidate to be named by the summer.
"It's a prime Labour seat in the south of England, there aren't very many of those, so I'm sure there will be a lot of good candidates who put their names forward," he said.
He said his most cherished achievement was seeing the city's high schools' "transformation" from "dilapidated" to being "among the best performing state schools in the country".
"But the things that give me the most satisfaction in this job are the little things," he said.
"The pensioner who comes to you because they've been mischarged for their electricity bill and you manage to get them a few pounds off.
"It may be small for some people but for that person it makes a lot of difference.
"You can't solve everyone's problems but when I bump into someone in the street and they say 'you helped get my daughter a house', you can't help feeling a little thrill and there have been countless examples of that over the years."
As a fellow Devon MP, Ben has always been good to work with over the last 12 years (even when we've disagreed!) - he will be missed. https://t.co/e5JPlKTiIm— Anne Marie Morris MP (@AnneMarieMorris) February 3, 2022
Anne Marie Morris, Conservative MP for Newton Abbot tweeted: "As a fellow Devon MP, Ben has always been good to work with over the last 12 years (even when we've disagreed!) - he will be missed."
East Devon Conservative MP Simon Jupp tweeted to wish Mr Bradshaw "all the very best" and to "enjoy the next chapter".
Mr Bradshaw said he would not miss being in the public spotlight "and having to miss out on weddings and funerals and baptisms because I'm too busy".
He said: "I'm looking forward to getting some time back while I've still got my health and fitness, and giving my husband Neal a bit more support.
"He's been incredible. When we got together he didn't expect me to go into politics, it came as a bit of a shock.
"There have been some rough times, with some of the violence that MPs sometimes get threatened with.
"But he's been there by my side and it's time to give something back."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.