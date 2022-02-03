Museum of the Moon sculpture lands at Exeter Cathedral
- Published
A giant sculpture of the moon has gone on display at Exeter Cathedral.
The Museum of the Moon has a 23ft (7m) diameter and uses detailed NASA imagery to replicate the lunar surface.
The touring artwork by celebrated artist Luke Jerram has been shown around the world and will be at the cathedral until 27 February.
The Dean of Exeter, the Very Reverend Jonathan Greener, said he hoped the broad appeal of the installation would attract new visitors to the building.
He said: "This is a work of art that, combined with the awe-inspiring architecture of the cathedral, will offer a unique experience that can be enjoyed by everyone."
Mr Jerram told BBC Spotlight: "I like creating artwork that enriches people's lives and makes people think differently about their cities and where they live."
At an approximate scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the artwork represents three miles (5km) of the actual moon's surface.
The installation is accompanied by a sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winning composer, Dan Jones.
Over its lifetime, Museum of the Moon will be presented in a number of different ways both indoors and outdoors.
As it travels from place to place, it will gather new musical compositions and an ongoing collection of personal responses and stories.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk