Electric vehicle chargers installed on some Plymouth streets
- Published
More than 100 on-street electric vehicle (EV) charging points are being installed across Plymouth.
Funded by the government, the project aims to tackle carbon emissions, as 30% of the city's emissions comes from transport.
It will allow the 40% of Plymouth households who do not have access to off-street parking, access to charging points, Plymouth City Council said.
It added there would be no loss of ordinary parking.
The council said parking bays in front of the chargers will remain available to all vehicles.
On Monday, work started on six units in Coleridge Road in Lipson and will continue across a further 20 streets by the end of March.
The 20 streets involved in the rollout will each see four to eight units installed, with the highest number of chargers on Stuart Road and St John's Road, each having eight.
Installation of the EV chargers form part of the Climate Emergency Action Plan, which explores the role the council can play in influencing residents behaviours, Plymouth City Council said.
Councillor Jonathan Drean, Cabinet member for Transport, said the scheme was all about preparing for the future and aiming to reach carbon neutrality before 2030.
"We know not everyone has an electric car and we know that they may not immediately be financially viable for a lot of people at the moment but one day they will be and when they are, this infrastructure will need to be in place, ready to go," he said.
The council said a recent survey in Plymouth found 85% of residents felt the council needed to provide more charging points.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.