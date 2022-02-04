Man arrested after fight on Dawlish train cancels service
A man was arrested after a fight on a train meant everyone had to get off and the service was cancelled.
Police were called to Dawlish station in Devon over reports of a fight on board the Exmouth to Paignton train.
A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly but was later released and no further action was taken, British Transport Police said.
Great Western Railway apologised to passengers.
It said: "All passengers were asked to leave the train at Dawlish and join the subsequent service, delaying their journeys by around 30 minutes."
