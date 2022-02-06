Camping challenge boy Max Woosey's tent collapses in winds
A 12-year-old boy who has spent more than 670 nights camping outside for charity said he did not have his "best night's sleep" when a storm collapsed his tent.
Max Woosey, from Braunton, Devon, has been camping outside since March 2020 to raise money for a local hospice.
His tent suffered a broken pole on Friday night and collapsed.
Max said he had switched to an "old" tent in the meantime to be able to continue his challenge.
In a video he put up on social media after the tent pole gave out, he said it was "unfortunate, but I'm going to have to live with it", adding it was: "Wind 1, tent 0."
He told BBC Radio Devon on Sunday: "I had to go through with [staying in] it, but it wasn't my best night's sleep ever. A lot of my stuff did get wet.
"I've had to put an old tent up, which isn't the best."
Wind 1. Tent 0 New tent time! pic.twitter.com/ZukyUYLvDs— Max Woosey BEM (@TheBoyInTheTent) February 5, 2022
Max was 10 years old when he was inspired to raise money for North Devon Hospice after it cared for his neighbour Rick Abbott before he died from cancer.
The 74-year-old gave Max his first tent and told him to "promise me you'll have an adventure in here".
He was awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year's Honours list for his fundraising.
His mother Rachael Woosey said he has raised an estimated £700,000, including contributions topped up with Gift Aid tax relief.
Max said when he received his honour that he would "definitely hit the two-year mark" and "would love to raise £1m".
Since starting his adventure, he has camped at London Zoo, pitched his tent in the garden of 10 Downing Street and been joined by about 1,000 children for a "big camp-out".
