Jay's Aim charity unveils 100th defibrillator
A charity that provides defibrillators to locations across the south-west of England has officially unveiled its 100th device.
Jay's Aim was launched in 2018 after Jay Osborne, 28, died in 2017.
He had an undiagnosed inherited heart condition that caused a fatal cardiac arrest.
The 100th device has been unveiled in Dartington, Devon, after money came from the parish council and was raised by the community.
His brother, Dan Osborne, said: "Jay was a really popular and well loved guy.
"He had a really great job, a fiancé and a little baby who was only seven months at the time [when he died].
"Unfortunately he went out for a run, which wasn't rare for Jay as he did a lot of exercise.
"He was unaware of his underlying heart condition and he went into cardiac arrest and unfortunately couldn't be revived and passed away."
Jay's Aim said it had trained more than 5,600 young people in CPR and how to use a defibrillator.
The 100th defibrillator has been unveiled at Meadowbrook Community Centre in Dartington.
Mr Osborne said: "The money came from a grant from the parish council and Dartington primary school got involved with a non-uniform day where they all dressed as super heroes.
"The local sports clubs who use the facilities chipped in, so it's really great that the community came together and made it happen."
Mr Osborne said he hoped Jay would be proud of the legacy he left behind.
He said: "Hopefully if it's just one life at some point in the future or one that might have already been saved, from our point of view that makes what we do completely worth it.
"It's been a lot of hard work, but like anything in life if you're passionate about something and there's a purpose to what you do, it's so much easier."
