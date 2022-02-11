Lympstone woodland restoration project needs £1m by March
- Published
A project to buy and restore a rural site into new woods needs to raise £1m by March, the Woodland Trust has said.
The charity wants to plant trees, shrubs and encourage existing ones to grow and transform the land near Lympstone, Devon.
It has raised £1.5m but is now asking for additional donations so it can finalise the purchase.
Paul Allen, Woodland Trust site manager, said there was an "outstanding array of rare wildlife" nearby.
He said: "Nestled in a hidden valley in east Devon, the site has areas of existing broadleaf woodland, several streams and a scattering of isolated veteran trees, which would once have been part of hedgerows criss-crossing fields.
"What makes this land such a prize is the outstanding array of rare wildlife found nearby, and which we hope will move in, once a richer variety of habitats, from trees to open spaces, have been established.
Areas will also be left as open ground with wood pasture and grassland, and it is hoped the project will create conditions for a range of species to colonise, including rare nightjars, threatened bats, hazel dormice and dingy skipper butterflies.
The 54 hectare (130 acre) site could attract beavers from the nearby River Otter population once streams and waterways have been restored and colonised with native alder, willow and other trees, the charity said.
The Woodland Trust started in Devon 50 years ago, and now cares for 1,000 woods across the UK, and campaigns to protect others from development.
