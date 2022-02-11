Torquay's Grand Hotel evacuated as fire crews tackle blaze
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a Victorian hotel in Devon.
The Grand Hotel in Torquay has been evacuated and two people are being treated for smoke inhalation.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were called to the hotel just before 10:00 GMT after reports of smoke rising from the basement spa.
Six fire crews are currently at the hotel.
