BBC News

Bickleigh Bridge to close for vehicle crash repair work

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Bickleigh Bridge, on the A396 in Devon, will close on 21 and 22 February

A bridge that was damaged in a crash will be closed for repairs.

Bickleigh Bridge, on the A396 in Devon, will close on 21 and 22 February.

Repairs will focus on the bridge's retaining walls and tree debris will also be removed from around the pillars.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, cabinet member for highway management, said: "It's unfortunate that we're having to repair vehicle damage to the bridge again."

The bridge was damaged in a crash at the end of 2021, and earlier in the year when a lorry hit the structure.

Image source, Devon County Council
Image caption,
Tree debris which has built up against the piers of the bridge will also be removed

Mr Hughes said: "Every effort is being made to minimise disruption while carrying out this work, which is why it's been timed for only a couple of days of the half term holiday."

Signed diversions will be in place via the A3072, A377 and A396.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics