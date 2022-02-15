Eight-year-old raises more than £1,300 for refugee charity
An 8-year-old swimmer has raised more than £1,300 for a Devon refugee charity after being inspired by a book.
Betsy, from Lympstone, read The Boy at the Back of the Class - a novel which focuses on the refugee crisis from a child's perspective.
The young swimmer was so inspired by the book, she decided to swim 5km (3 miles) in February to raise money for Refugee Support Devon.
Betsy said the book inspired her to help refugees in her local community.
She said: "I found out the problems that they've been through and I just wanted to help.
"I think they'll use the money for clothes, blankets, shoes, all the important stuff that refugees might need to live."
The swimmer surpassed her original fundraising target of £1,000 and hit her 5km target on Valentine's Day.
She said reading the book made her realise how fortunate she was: "It makes me feel so lucky to have a great home and have lovely family and friends.
"I feel amazing, I am so happy that people have donated loads."
Owner of Swim Devon Jane Hushon said Betsy is an inspiration to her peers and elders.
She said: "I think it's a great example when you see she's using her swimming skills to help other children and other families.
"To have her initiative to do a sponsored swim, I think it's captured the imagination of people as she's raised a significant amount of money in a very short time."
Betsy plans to continue swimming until the end of February to see how much more money she can raise for the charity.
