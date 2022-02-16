BBC News

Major fire breaks out at house in Aveton Gifford

A major blaze broke out at a house, spreading to several outbuildings, oil drums and nearby cars.

Ten fire crews were called to the scene at Aveton Gifford, south Devon, at about 00:15 GMT.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was fanned by strong winds, hindering the progress of its crews.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

During the fire police closed the A379 between Aveton Gifford and Modbury.

A nearby swimming pool was used as a water source, the fire service said.

It added that steady progress was made by 04:00 and that was when crews began damping down at the scene.

