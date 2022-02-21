Man who abused girls more than 20 years ago jailed for 24 years
A man who abused girls for more than a decade has been jailed for 24 years.
Gerald Ludlam, 62, from Bideford, Devon, assaulted two children between 1989 and 2001, starting when they were as young as four to six, Exeter Crown Court heard.
He told his victims they would not be believed if they told others.
He was jailed on Monday after being found guilty of 14 offences, including multiple counts of rape and indecent assault, at a trial last December.
'Still scares me'
As well as his prison term, he was also sentenced to a three-year extended licence by Judge Peter Johnson.
Both his victims wrote impact statements describing how the abuse had damaged them, the court heard.
One wrote: "He took away my childhood and adulthood and he still scares me.
"He made me into someone who would fulfil his every desire. He told me I was worthless. That man has broken me."
Judge Johnson told Ludlam, who had denied the offences: "You controlled and manipulated people and caused indelible psychological and emotional damage.
"One of the victims said that you had made her life hell."
Richard Crabb, defending, said Ludlam had worked hard all his life and there had been no new offending for almost 20 years.
Ludlam, of Market Place, was ordered to go on the sex offenders register for life.
