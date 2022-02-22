Dawlish black swan sitting on eggs killed by dog
- Published
A black swan has been killed in a Devon town by a dog that was on a lead.
Dawlish Town Council said the male swan had been sitting on eggs when the incident took place in Tuck's Plot.
Waterfowl wardens said they were able to place six of the seven eggs from the nest in an incubator and were hoping that they might still hatch.
A spokesperson from the council said the incident, which happened on Sunday, was under investigation, but that the mother swan was still at the nest.
The council, which said the eggs were "due to hatch any day", added: "Mother swan is still at the nest, and we will be maintaining a careful watch on her welfare.
"We would remind everyone, whether they have a dog or not, to give all the waterfowl a distance and respect their space."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.