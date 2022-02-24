TV chef supports Devon charity cookery classes
A food charity helping children eat more healthily has been supported by chefs from Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall's restaurant.
Project Food has been running sessions over half term to educate youngsters and their families about healthy eating and cooking on a budget.
The Devon-based charity hosted the event at Axminster Hospital.
Hannah Smart from Project Food said "we're seeing a need for our services more than ever".
The cost of ingredients like fruits and vegetables is "going up astronomically" and for some families affording them "is a real struggle", she said.
Over the last year Project Food, which delivers cookery sessions for disadvantaged children and others in need, has given out almost 800 veg boxes and more than 1,000 meals.
The TV chef said he was delighted to support the charity and knows "they are making a difference".
"Teaching young people to cook is a great way to help them develop their self esteem and build their resilience," said Mr Fearnley-Whittingstall.
Chefs from his restaurant, River Cottage, shared recipes with the children for affordable and healthy meals.
Culinary director, Gelf Alderson, said: "If we can get kids young eating lots of veg and lots of fruit... then they will have a much better chance later in life."
Six NHS workers from the area also helped out at the event.
Project Food's new kitchen at Axminster Hospital was provided and refurbished for free by the NHS Property Services' social prescribing programme.
Charity director, Tiggy Parry, said collaborating with NHS Property Services and River Cottage was "making a huge difference to the impact we can have in the local community".
