New Jill Dando tribute after previous tree cut down
- Published
A new memorial sculpture and tree have been unveiled in memory of murdered BBC journalist and TV presenter Jill Dando.
A previous tree planted in her honour was mistakenly cut down two years ago.
The new memorial and tree were planted in Exeter, Devon, where Ms Dando started her BBC career.
Her former BBC Radio Devon colleague, Alan Dedicoat, said the heron sculpture depicted the "serene and lovely" woman she was.
Ms Dando was shot and killed on the doorstep of her home in the middle of the day in April 1999.
It remains one of Britain's most high-profile unsolved killings.
The memorial was unveiled at the site of a former BBC building which has now been developed into student accommodation.
Mr Dedicoat said: "She was just an absolute delight to work with, what you saw was what you got either on the television or the radio, she didn't change at all, there was no side to her.
"The students will be able to sit here and hopefully we will be putting a little plaque somewhere to explain a memorial to a fantastic person, a fantastic broadcaster and someone we still to this day all miss."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.