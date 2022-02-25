Eileen Andrews: Mid Devon District councillor steps down aged 94
- Published
A long-serving Mid Devon District councillor has stepped down aged 94.
Eileen Andrews represented Cullompton South as an independent member since 2007 and had previously been mayor of the town.
She resigned from her position as councillor due to ill health, the chairman of the council has said.
A by-election will now be held for her successor, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.
Chairman of Mid Devon District Council, Ray Radford, said Ms Andrews was a "well-liked person and well respected", especially in the Cullompton area.
"We will miss her, and we do wish her pretty good health for the future," he said.
Margaret Squires, Conservative councillor for Sandford and Creedy, said: "I always admired Mrs Andrews and how she looks after the people in her ward, and I'm sure we will miss her."
Nominations can be made for candidates for the Cullompton South seat until 16:00 GMT on 11 March, with the poll taking place on 7 April.
