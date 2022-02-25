Plymouth buildings lit up in solidarity with Ukraine
Buildings in Plymouth have been illuminated in yellow and blue, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
The Theatre Royal as well as Smeaton's Tower on Plymouth Hoe were lit up on Thursday night.
Councillors asked for the tower to be lit to express "solidarity" with the Ukrainian people after the Russian invasion.
But the council said it would not break off links with Novorossiysk which it has been twinned with since 1990.
On Thursday, Russian forces launched a full-scale assault on Ukraine, with its military attacking the country from the north, east and south.
Councillor Nick Kelly, leader of the city council, said he was "horrified" by Russia's actions in Ukraine.
"I absolutely stand in solidarity with all Ukrainian people," he said.
"We must stand also with our local Ukrainian community in Plymouth, who will be suffering greatly and concerned about their friends and family at home."
Plymouth City Council said breaking off links with Novorossiysk, in Russia, would send the wrong message.
"We have no immediate plans to rescind our friendship with the people of Novorossiysk, our twin city, and punish them for the barbaric actions of their government," said the council in a statement.
