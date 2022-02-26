Storm Eunice in Devon: Hawk returns after going missing
A red-tailed hawk which escaped when its cage was destroyed by high winds when Storm Eunice swept across the UK has been found safe and well.
Zen is the last of four escaped birds to return to the Devon Bird of Prey Centre at Ipplepen, near Newton Abbot in Devon.
He went missing on 18 February and was spotted on a smallholding near the centre on Saturday.
The other four birds which escaped were quickly found, staff said.
Karen Andriunas from the centre said: "Zen looked well so he must have been catching something to eat.
"It's great to have him back."
Fallen trees, road closures, power cuts and destroyed animal cages were among the damage caused across Devon and Cornwall by Storm Eunice.
