Devon volunteers dig deep to plant 125,000 trees
- Published
Volunteer tree planters have been making the most of good weather to plant thousands of trees in Devon.
The National Trust aims to plant more than 125,000 trees across the north of the county to make new woodlands over the next few years.
Combe Martin and Woolacombe are among the places where the planting has been taking place.
Daniel Cameron, National Trust ranger on Exmoor, said tree planting brought "great benefits" to nature.
"We can improve valuable habitats and biodiversity while making an impact on carbon emissions that contribute to climate change," he said.
"Besides all of this, trees create a wonderful oasis to escape for peace and tranquillity."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.