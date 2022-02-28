Investigation after woman, 69, 'abused' on Exeter train
- Published
Police are investigating the reported abuse of a 69-year-old woman on a train to Exeter.
The woman was travelling on the 19:45 GMT train from Bristol to Exeter on Saturday when she said she was abused by a group of people.
She said: "I was frightened and nervous for my safety."
British Transport Police (BTP) said it has launched an investigation into reports of a "hate crime and anti-social behaviour".
The woman added: "They thought I was fair game, they were jeering, they were uncivilised thugs."
The police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information, especially those on the Bristol Temple Meads to Exeter St David's service, to come forward.
A statement said that preventing and tackling hate crime is a "BTP priority" and that it takes these incidents "extremely seriously".
"We're proud that our officers and staff come from all walks of life and we believe everyone has the right to travel safely.
"We won't tolerate behaviour where someone is targeted because of who they are or made to feel uncomfortable on their journey."
