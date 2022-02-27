Devon motorcycle crash: Rider in critical condition
- Published
A motorcyclist has suffered "life-changing injuries" after a crash on a main road.
The 52-year-old woman crashed on the A30 near Honiton in Devon at about 12:00 GMT on Saturday, said police.
The motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital where she is in a critical condition, said the Devon and Cornwall force.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and police have appealed for witnesses.
