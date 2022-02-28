Exmouth murder trial: Tanya Hoskin found guilty of manslaughter
A woman who stabbed her husband to death two days after Christmas has been acquitted of murder, but found guilty of manslaughter.
Tanya Hoskin, 52, of Tennyson Way, Exmouth, had denied killing Nigel Johnson, 55, by stabbing him in the chest at their home on 27 December 2020.
She had told Exeter Crown Court she suffered years of abuse at his hands.
Judge Mr Justice Linden adjourned sentencing until Tuesday.
The former holiday camp worker had a range of psychiatric issues arising from being raped as a teenager and being assaulted by a succession of partners, the court heard.
Hoskin killed Mr Johnson at the home they shared just minutes after she recorded him admitting to domestic violence in a conversation which she secretly recorded on her mobile phone.
Breaking point
The couple then went into the kitchen and Hoskin was on the phone to her sister when he was stabbed.
Her sister heard Hoskin tell her husband to "shut up" and then the sound of a knife being tapped on a worktop.
She heard Mr Johnson saying he was bleeding, adding that his final words were: "It is all right, I don't blame you."
Tensions between the couple had grown to breaking point over Christmas because Mr Johnson suffered from a range of illnesses, which forced him to shield during the third lockdown.
They had cancelled Christmas and Hoskin had complained to her family that her husband had a "bah humbug attitude" to the festive season and did not want to celebrate.
Both had been drinking heavily on the night of the killing, when they originally planned to share a bottle of pink gin while watching old movies on the television.
The prosecution alleged Hoskin killed him in a moment of drunken rage while the defence said she had not intended to do so.
The jury rejected her claim to be acting in self defence despite hearing from a psychiatrist and a psychologist that her previous experiences of abuse had left her hyper-sensitive to threats of any sort.
Memory loss
Hoskin was recorded on police bodycam trying to revive Mr Johnston at the scene and on CCTV at the custody centre assaulting police.
She gave an interview the next day in which she told officers he had never been violent to her, but later told the jury she had no memory of the killing or the interview.
Dr Bradley Hillier, a consultant forensic psychiatrist who has worked at Broadmoor, told the jury Hoskin had complex post-traumatic stress disorder and emotionally unstable personality disorder.
She said it was clear from Hoskin's background that she suffered from the two conditions and this explained her response on the night of the killing and her subsequent inability to remember what she had done.
Hoskin denied murder and was found not guilty by a jury after three and a half days of deliberation.
She was convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter.
Judge Mr Justice Linden adjourned sentencing until 1 March and asked the prosecution and defence to submit written notes to help him in his deliberations.
