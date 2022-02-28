Barnstaple vigil held for Ukraine
Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Barnstaple to show solidarity with Ukraine after Russian troops invaded.
It follows a series of vigils across the South West on Saturday and Sunday.
Some of those present included people from Ukraine, and those with family in the country, many of whom were carrying flags and daffodils.
Maria Lutsyk, who is half Russian and half Ukrainian, said it "meant the world to her" to see so many people there in a show of unity.
"I'm going to burst into tears if I start, it's absolutely amazing," Ms Lutsyk said.
"It's nice to see the world uniting and it's unfortunate that we have to get to that to see the unity of people."
Ms Lutsyk, who has family trying to leave Ukraine for Poland, is collecting donations with her husband to help those trying to flee the country.
They are planning to take the donations to Poland and Ukraine in the next week.
