Plymouth council tax rise blocked by opposition councillors
- Published
People in Plymouth will not face higher council tax bills in the coming year after fierce opposition to an increase from some councillors.
It meant ruling Conservative plans for a 1.74% rise in 2022/2023 were scrapped. However, residents will still pay 1% more for adult social care.
Labour's amendment was passed by 29 votes to 25.
Plymouth City Council leader Nick Kelly described the result as "very irresponsible for everybody involved".
At a full council meeting on Monday, Mr Kelly said the rise would have cost about £2.50 for each household per month, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"We started off with a £20m black hole and despite our efforts, we face a similar gap for the year 2023/2024," he said.
Both major parties agreed to the 1% increase for adult social care.
The leader of the Labour group, Tudor Evans OBE, said: "The largest tax rise in recent history, well, for 70 years, is going to hit hard in the wage packets and into bank accounts.
"And we on this side want to be on the side of Plymouth people who are struggling at the moment with the cost of living crisis."
Mr Kelly said the council was "not immune to increases and rises" and "our services will go up".
"Ultimately this will be detrimental to Plymouth now and in the future," he said.
Mr Evans said: "Instead of asking the public to pay the £2.1m what we'll do is take that money by changing how much the council spends. Everything in our list won't impact people on the front line."
In other elements of the budget, there will be no change to business rates in 2022/2023.
