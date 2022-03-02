Storm Eunice: Exeter's The Pyramids leisure centre closed down after damage
- Published
Exeter's The Pyramids leisure centre has closed after more than 80 years.
The site on Heavitree Road was due to shut permanently when St Sidwell's Point opens in April.
This was brought forward when it was temporarily closed two weeks ago, when a section of the roof collapsed during Storm Eunice.
The council said it is avoiding unnecessary costs associated with repairing the damage.
All staff and sessions have been relocated to other leisure centres in the city.
The swimming pool on Heavitree Road opened in 1941 during World War Two, costing £56,000.
An Egyptian-themed makeover in the 1980s then prompted a change to the current name, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Councillor Duncan Wood, portfolio holder for leisure, described the facility as a "good old dame of the service," but added that it "had seen its day".
"Unfortunately we have had to close it a few weeks early due to circumstances beyond our control. But I am very much looking forward to starting a new chapter for our leisure service in Exeter at St Sidwell's Point," he said.
St Sidwell's Point, a £44m leisure centre is the first of its kind in the UK, built to the energy efficient Passivhaus standard.
It will have an eight-lane, 82ft (25m) main pool and a four-lane, 66ft (20m) learner pool, both with moveable floors, as well as a gym with 100 stations, fitness studios and spa facilities.
Proposals for The Pyramids leisure centre site will be subject to the usual planning process, the LDRS said.
