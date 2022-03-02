Exmouth donations for Ukraine refugees in Moldova
The site of a former kindergarten has been turned into a collection centre for donations for Ukrainian refugees.
Christian Response 2 Eastern Europe (CR2EE) has been taking donations for refugees who have fled Ukraine for Moldova.
On Wednesday volunteers were working through sacks of donations including clothes and bedding at the former Acorn Kindergarten.
The charity said it was hoping to get the donations on the road urgently.
Hugh Scudder, director of CR2EE, said: "Despite the fact they [people in Moldova] have nothing, they're helping so we are trying to send a lorry out urgently.
"A couple of days ago we sent out to Moldova just over £10,000 because they need the help now and this will take some weeks to get out there."
The charity has almost 30 years experience and has helped thousands of people in Moldova and Romania over the decades.
In Exeter, several people were protesting against the war waged by Russia.
It follows a prayer vigil held at Exeter Cathedral on Tuesday evening.
