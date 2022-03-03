South Hams garden waste service resumes after suspension
- Published
Garden waste collection in South Hams will resume after national driver shortages forced the council to suspend services.
South Hams District Council in Devon previously said the decision for suspension had been taken "reluctantly".
Some residents left without collections said the interruption was "appalling" and a "diabolical mess".
The service will begin again from the week beginning 28 March.
The suspension of collections provided by contractor FCC Environment began in August because of a shortage caused by the national problems with HGV drivers, as well as staff sickness.
A campaign was launched to recruit more drivers and loaders which has now allowed the garden waste collections to restart.
Councillor Keith Baldry, executive member for South Hams District Council, said: "Residents will have this service back at the kerbside at the end of March in time for spring for the gardening season.
"This will make gardening tasks easier and more enjoyable by having their bin collected from the kerbside."
The service will be fortnightly with residents able to check the council's website to find out when the garden waste collection will take place from 25 March.
