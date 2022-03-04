Climate crisis: Devon university to be net zero by 2030
- Published
A Devon university has pledged to become net zero by 2030 in an ambitious new target to tackle the climate crisis.
The University of Exeter's original plan aimed for 2050, but has now been brought forward by 20 years.
Net zero means negating the amount of greenhouse gases produced by human activity.
It comes after "significant pressure from students and staff".
The target will focus on tackling direct and indirect emissions the university produces.
"We want to lead the higher education sector in the drive to net zero," said Exeter's Provost Prof Janice Kay, co-chair of the university's environment and climate emergency board.
"There has been significant pressure from students and staff to accelerate our carbon targets, to tackle the climate crisis.
"We have listened to those voices, and have created a plan to reach this challenging goal."
It will follow a number of steps to reach its goal, including reducing unnecessary purchases and air travel and choosing low-emission options for activities.
The university has more than 1,000 research and education specialists working on the environment and climate.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.