Derriford Hospital: 'Sanctuary' created for NHS staff
- Published
A Devon hospital has introduced a "sanctuary" for staff to relax away from the pressures of work.
Derriford Hospital's wellbeing room, the first of its kind, has been designed for NHS workers to "decompress" and take a break.
The hospital said it recognised staff shortages combined with heavy demand may have an impact on staff wellbeing.
Chief executive Anne James said she hopes it will be the first of many spaces for her colleagues.
The room is designed with pastel colours on the wall, as well as soft lighting, comfortable chairs and free refreshments.
Health and wellbeing champion Erika Garrett said it was an "awesome addition" to the hospital.
"It's wonderful that staff now have a place to relax away from the pressures of work. I highly recommend a visit."
Ms James said: "This is a delight, an absolute transformation, a sanctuary in the busy Derriford Hospital, a place to decompress."
