Lorraine Cox: Family and friends walk around Exeter in her memory
The family and friends of a woman who was murdered while walking home at night have walked more than 13 miles (21 km) around her home city.
Lorraine Cox was walking home in Exeter when she was targeted by Azam Mangori, who has been jailed for her murder.
Her father, Tony Cox, and campaigners completed a 13.1-mile walk on Sunday in her memory and to raise funds for Devon Rape Crisis.
Mr Cox said her death had "affected the whole city".
Mr Cox called for a fully-staffed CCTV control room in the city in February.
He said Sunday's walk in the city was "in memory of my daughter who we lost in the most tragic circumstances".
"It affected the whole city, it broke the family...[but] throughout the last 18 months the support from the whole city has been fantastic.
He said the support for the walk and the "swell of people who actually want this change" had also been "overwhelming".
Ms Cox went missing on 1 September 2020.
At Mangori's trial in March 2021 Exeter Crown Court heard he killed the 32-year-old in his flat and left her body there for a week.
Mangori, of Dartmouth Road, Stoke-on-Trent, was found guilty of murder and had previously admitted preventing a lawful burial - he was told he would serve at least 20 years in jail.
