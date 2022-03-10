Exeter City Council to vote on suspension of Russian twinning
- Published
Exeter City Council is set to vote later on suspending its civic relationship with Yaroslavl.
Since 1990 the Devon capital has been twinned with the Russian city, but the relationship has come under scrutiny after the recent invasion into Ukraine.
More than two million Ukrainians have fled their country, according the United Nations' refugee agency.
Exeter has extended its support to Ukraine by openly welcoming and offering aide to Ukrainian refugees.
Yaroslavl, 160 miles (260km) north-east of Moscow, is home to more than 600,000 residents.
Last week Exeter City Council leader Phil Byliak, who has Ukrainian heritage, said: "I cannot condone the actions of the Russian government."
Ahead of proposing the vote he said: "I have thought long and hard about this, particularly bearing in mind the friendship and good relationships we have enjoyed with the people in Yaroslavl."
While Exeter's relationship will be put to the vote, Plymouth City Council has spoken against breaking off their own ties with Russian port city Novorossiysk.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.