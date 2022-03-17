Exeter community transforms 'unloved' space into park
A community has turned an "unloved and overgrown" patch of land into a park.
Volunteers in Wonford, Exeter, have spent the last two years transforming the space into a "real community asset".
Volunteers said sensory shrubs and other plants to benefit wildlife and residents had been planted in Wonford Pocket Park.
Before Christmas, volunteer group, Wonford Planters, held a community day to make the first raised beds.
Exeter councillor Amal Ghusain, lead for communities and culture, said: "It's lovely to see the transformation from an unloved patch of land to a real community asset."
The city council said: "Once an overgrown and unused patch of land, Wonford Pocket Park now has lovingly made planters, fruit trees, sensory shrubs and other plants for bees and butterflies and local residents to enjoy."
Volunteer Jenny Mitchelmore said more planting was planned for the future.
"There has been a lot of hard work from local people to make the pocket park what it is today and I have to praise everyone who has been involved, from the local people through to those who have helped fund the project," she added.
