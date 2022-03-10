'Death railway' veteran Jack Jennings turns 103 with sing-along
Jack Jennings, thought to be the last survivor of the infamous Burma Railway, has celebrated turning 103.
Mr Jennings was one of 60,000 Allied prisoners forced by the Japanese to build a railway between Thailand and Myanmar, then called Burma.
He marked the day at a cafe in Paignton, Devon, with a sing-along to some tunes on his harmonica.
The Royal British Legion laid on an honour guard and schoolchildren from Oldway Primary sang Happy Birthday.
The story of the World War Two prisoners of war camp featured in an Oscar-winning film, The Bridge on the River Kwai.
Tens of thousands of people died during the construction and it became known as the "death railway".
The 'death railway'
- About 60,000 Allied prisoners of war were forced by the Japanese to build a railway between Thailand and Myanmar (then called Burma)
- It included the construction of bridges over the Kwai River
- Overall, the railway project led to the deaths of 90,000 Asian civilian workers and 16,000 prisoners of war
- Most of it was dismantled after World War Two
- The project inspired Pierre Boulle's 1952 novel The Bridge on the River Kwai and the Oscar-winning film
Mr Jennings, from Torquay, is a regular at the Oldway Tearooms where he plays the harmonica for a sing-along with staff and customers.
He took the opportunity to pick up the instrument for a few tunes to mark his birthday.
"It's lovely, we all absolutely adore him," said party organiser Kathy Hughes.
"When he arrives he always holds court with everybody and he loves his cake."
"I was surprised to see so many people here," said Mr Jennings.
"If they are here and enjoying it, that's the thing in life isn't it?"
