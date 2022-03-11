Paignton man jailed for explicit image blackmail
A man has been jailed for blackmailing an innocent chatroom user online.
Jamie Yeomans, 30, of Paignton, Devon, posed as a 15-year-old girl on a chatroom and sent explicit images, pretending they were selfies.
He then threatened to report the media professional to the police and extorted £5,761 from him over three months.
Yeomans admitted blackmail and was jailed for two years by a judge at Exeter Crown Court.
Sentencing, Judge Timothy Rose told Yeomans: "This was carefully planned in advance and calculated.
"You set up a false profile with the sole purpose of contacting a victim. You did not know the person and you did not care."
The court heard that when Yeomans had joined the site the victim thought his profile said he was 18.
He was prompted to send an innocuous image and Yeomans replied with six photos of a naked 18-year-old girl, which had been downloaded from a pornography site.
Within 30 minutes Yeomans sent a message saying they were of a 15-year-old and threatened to report him to police for possessing child pornography unless he paid £100.
Close to despair
There were 10 further and larger demands totalling £5,761 before Yeomans was traced through his bank and arrested.
The court heard the unnamed victim was driven close to despair by the threats and had recorded a suicide message.
Yeomans told officers he had set out to trace child molesters online and decided to punish one of them.
When he was asked if he was sorry for the anguish he caused, he replied: "Half and half. I'm sorry it went as far as it did."
He said he felt like it was an addiction and spent the money on "fancy dinners".
