Mark Ormrod: Mural of triple-amputee unveiled in Plymouth
A 40ft (12m) mural of triple-amputee former Royal Marine Mark Ormrod has been unveiled in his home town.
The artwork on the side of a house in Pounds Park Road in Plymouth was revealed on Saturday.
Money was raised for the work but the artist, Kev Preston, together with the paint suppliers and scaffolders said they would not charge and donated the money to Mr Ormrod's charity REORG.
Mr Ormrod said it was "surreal" to see the giant artwork.
The ex-serviceman, from Plymouth, lost both legs and his right arm when he stood on an improvised explosive device while on patrol in Afghanistan in 2007.
Since then he has competed in the Invictus Games, and has raised more than £500,000 for REORG, a charity which helps people from the armed forces and emergency services suffering from physical and psychological trauma by teaching them Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
The mural includes a Pride Of Britain Award logo, after he was awarded Fundraiser of the Year for his fundraising efforts.
He saw the mural in its entirety for the first time with his wife and children on Saturday.
"I was a bit apprehensive when [Plymouth Artists Together] approached me about it because it's a 40ft (12m) picture of myself," he said.
"It was a bit overwhelming to start with, but the talent that's gone into creating this is just phenomenal - I'm actually really proud now."
Mr Ormrod came up with the design with Kevin Preston, a former Coldstream Guard and member of Plymouth Artists Together.
Mr Preston said he wanted to create something that "Mark and the city of Plymouth can be proud of".
The mural also displays the text, "Through struggle, comes strength. Courage comes in many forms, asking for help is one of them. You only fail when you stop trying".
Mr Ormrod said he "spent a lot of time deliberating" what to write as part of the mural.
"I hope that if people are having a tough day that it might help in some way," he said.
More than £1,500 donated to fund the mural will now go to REORG.
