Plymouth to suspend twinning link with Novorossiysk
- Published
Plymouth is set to suspend its twinning link with a Russian city as the invasion of Ukraine continues.
Novorossiysk and Plymouth have had a friendship agreement since 1956, and a formal twinning arrangement signed in 1990.
City council leader Conservative Nick Kelly said Plymouth was "outraged" by the actions of the Russian government.
He added he could not "in all conscience" continue to maintain the twinning link with Russia.
Novorossiysk is a port city on the Black Sea in southern Russia.
'Atrocities taking place'
In a statement, Mr Kelly said: "It is a great regret that, after more than half a century of building relations between our two great maritime cities, we have to consider this.
"We do not blame the people of Novorossiysk for the barbaric actions of their government, but I don't believe we can continue a formal association with a Russian civic authority while these atrocities are taking place."
The council said it was continuing to fly the Ukrainian flag "in the city centre to show its support for the people of Ukraine".
Exeter City Council voted last week to suspend its civic relationship with the Russian city of Yaroslavl.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.