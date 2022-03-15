Northlew bike crash leaves boy, 11, with 'life-changing' injuries
- Published
An 11-year-old cyclist suffered what police said were "serious and life-changing" injuries when he fell into a river trying to avoid a car.
The boy had been trying to avoid a car heading downhill on a bridge when he hit a hedge and fell into the water beneath, near Okehampton, Devon.
It happened at about 16:20 GMT on 27 February in Harper's Hill, Northlew, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers said the driver failed to stop and appealed for information.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.