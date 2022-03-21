Devon and Cornwall demand for food donations rise by 40%
Demand for food from a charity that re-distributes surplus stock from supermarkets has risen by 40%, organisers have said.
Devon and Cornwall Food Action, based in Plymouth, said it had seen the increase over the last two years.
The charity was set up 12 years ago to help tackle food poverty.
Leaders said they were concerned to have seen more working people need to seek help for food as well as the unemployed.
Supermarkets, food producers and the public donate 12-15 tonnes of their surplus food to the charity each week.
Some food boxes are free, while others donate £15 to get a box worth up to £70, Devon and Cornwall Food Action said.
Alan Dunne, from Devon and Cornwall Food Action, said anyone in need was eligible to receive the food.
"The statistic is rising around working poverty, more people that are working are accessing our services.
"I was brought up in poverty and I care because I know what it's like to be hungry.
"For a lot of people they don't understand there's probably more people being affected by food injustice than you'll ever know - it's just well hidden," he said.
Mr Dunne said the food is delivered in unbranded vehicles for privacy of the service users.
Some of their food is also collected by Feeding Devon, an organisation that distributes it to pilot food projects in Bovey Tracey, Princetown, Sherford and Horrabridge in Devon.
Rachel Harrison-French from Feeding Devon said it was "shocking" how much food went to waste.
She said: "Sometimes people come along and feel as though they shouldn't be taking the food, and we always say 'please take it'.
"We don't want any of this food left at the end of the day. If you can help us to redistribute it then you are actually really helping the environment, you're helping your local community as well, and it gives me great joy to be able to be part of doing that."
