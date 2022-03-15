Inquest into Derriford Hospital helicopter death opened
A woman who died after being blown over during a helicopter landing at a hospital was with her niece at the time, a coroner has heard.
Jean Langam, 87, who was born in Liverpool, died after the incident at Derriford Hospital on 4 March.
An inquest into her death was opened at at Plymouth Coroner's Court on Tuesday and then adjourned for a preliminary hearing in April.
One other person was injured as the HM Coastguard helicopter was landing.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency previously said the helicopter was flying a patient to hospital at the time of the incident, which was being investigated by the police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.
Derriford Hospital opened the helipad in 2015 to accommodate larger helicopters.
