Tunnel wall in Plymouth to be used as graffiti canvas
Published
A new pilot scheme will see walls of a dark tunnel in Devon used as a canvas for would-be graffiti artists.
The Richmond Walk Tunnel in Devonport, Plymouth, is being made available as a legal graffiti wall.
It is part of an effort to encourage people to paint without damaging public and private property.
Plymouth Artists Together, a group which helps produce legal street art in public spaces, will host a "paint jam" at the tunnel on 19 March.
Councillor Maddi Bridgeman, cabinet member for the environment, said: "Some of the street art we have now is absolutely brilliant, Plymouth Artists Together's work has been amazing and we're all for encouraging people to hone their talents.
"What we don't want is tagging on other people's property - it is selfish, ruins an area and is incredibly frustrating for hard-pressed residents who have to clean it up."
