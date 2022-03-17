Police seize more than 100 cannabis plants in Exeter raid
- Published
Police in Exeter have seized cannabis plants with a street value of about £50,000 in a raid.
Officers carried out the raid on Thursday in the city centre.
More than 100 "well-established" cannabis plants over two floors were found when officers executed a warrant.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: "A 21-year-old man from Exeter has been arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and remains in police custody at this time."
