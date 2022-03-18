Major development approved for Plymouth bus depot land
Plans for a new hotel, shops and food outlets on the site of a former bus depot in Plymouth have been approved after a series of delays.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said the scheme was approved by councillors on Thursday.
The proposed development would be the first on the land since Western Greyhound moved 20 years ago.
As well as the planned seven units, parking will be provided for 193 vehicles on the site off Gdynia Way.
The largest building from developers Goldmix Ltd will be the six-storey, 88-bedroom hotel to the north of the new entrance.
The other businesses include two drive-through outlets, a bike shop with cafe, a home store, a convenience store and another retailer.
The plans attracted 53 public objections, which included concerns about increased traffic and congestion, pollution, the height of the hotel and fears that drive-through restaurants "create anti-social behaviour."
Nineteen people formally supported the scheme saying that it will help the local economy, the development is "eye-catching", there is a shortage of hotels, it will increase employment and the current site is "an eyesore."
Plymouth City Council's planning committee was satisfied that sufficient amendments had been made to the proposals to minimise traffic problems and address many public concerns.
The committee voted unanimously for the plans to be approved.
Patrick Nicholson, Conservative member for Plympton St Mary, said: "It is important that the council moves forward and tries to support development on the site because it's not a good representation of Plymouth to have such an important gateway site derelict for years to come."
