Plymouth's Tinside art deco lido gets a spring clean
A seaside lido is being given a spring clean to get it in shape for the summer season.
Tinside Pool, a 1935 art deco lido beside Plymouth Sound and overlooked by Plymouth Hoe, is getting a thorough clean and repaint.
The pool is expected to be reopened in May but no date has been set yet, said Plymouth City Council.
Contractors from the Shekinah charity for the homeless in Plymouth are spending about a month on the makeover.
The pool opens during the summer months and is enjoyed by many for its salt water swimming pool and sundecks with views over the Sound.
The pool closed in 1992 and reopened in 2003 after a £3.3m refurbishment.
