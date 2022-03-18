Police investigation after assault outside Plymouth pub
- Published
Police investigating reports of affray and assault outside a Plymouth pub are asking for help to identify men from a series of images.
Officers said a group of men entered the Ivory Fusion bar on Western Approach before assaulting a man outside just after midnight.
Devon and Cornwall Police released a number of images in connection with the incident.
The force is urging anyone who recognises the men to get in touch.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.