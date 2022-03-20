Five people rescued from fire in Plymouth block of flats
- Published
Five people have been rescued from a fire in a block of flats in Plymouth.
Fire crews rescued four people from a first floor flat using a ladder, and another person through a window on the ground floor.
Devon and Somerset Fire Service were called at about 04:00 GMT to the incident in Mount Gould.
Police believe it started in a refuse area and are investigating if it was started deliberately.
